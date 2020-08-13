Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 493.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Shares of BIO traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $509.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,131. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $540.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

