BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 236.5% from the March 31st total of 924,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 53,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,015,213. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 15,212.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.