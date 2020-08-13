Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIREF. Raymond James upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BIREF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 97,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,440. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

