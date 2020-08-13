BitBar Price Tops $2.41 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBar coin can now be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00020876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a market cap of $112,989.10 and approximately $319.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

42-coin (42) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,500.73 or 3.85671349 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000289 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 46,907 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

