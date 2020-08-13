Bitcoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $562,617.20 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $562,617.20 and approximately $57,947.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00033648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005714 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000764 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 144,912 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

