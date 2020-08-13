Blackmoon (BMC) Hits Market Cap of $2.07 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.32 or 0.01788126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00187392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000201 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00126729 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

