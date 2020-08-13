BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE) Shares Down 0.6%

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) shares were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 426 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 437.50 ($5.72), approximately 72,808 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 39,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.75).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 433.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 387.55. The company has a market cap of $373.55 million and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.