Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.67 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.24 ($0.09), 1,860,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,520,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.04. The company has a market cap of $68.87 million and a P/E ratio of -35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 8.90.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

