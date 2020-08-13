BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.10 and last traded at $76.10, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

BHOOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.