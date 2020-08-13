BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBIO. BTIG Research began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.78.

BBIO traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 9,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.60.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,600 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $48,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,225,764.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 2,389,690 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $79,791,749.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,564,963 shares of company stock valued at $84,978,697 in the last ninety days. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 96.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 905,473 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 437,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 375,359 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 330,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

