Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lowered by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.24. 479,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,159,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

