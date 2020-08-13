Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BRMK opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

