Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.60.

BR traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $138.53. 21,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average is $117.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $1,230,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,708.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,718 shares of company stock worth $6,270,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

