Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. Exelixis posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

EXEL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 42,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,727. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $78,743.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,302 shares of company stock worth $4,814,613. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

