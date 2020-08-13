Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Provident Financial posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of PROV stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $13.25. 77 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial by 186.7% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 58,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Provident Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Provident Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

