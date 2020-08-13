BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) Trading Down 10.6%

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) fell 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.81, 970,767 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 267% from the average session volume of 264,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

