Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $949,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 43.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 94.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock traded up $20.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,885.20. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,793.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,724.33. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

