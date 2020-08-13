CACHE Gold Price Tops $63.18 on Major Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for $63.18 or 0.00547515 BTC on popular exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $430,494.47 and approximately $120,824.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $784.64 or 0.06800162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00048498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 34,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,814 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.