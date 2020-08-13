Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.65

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.65 and last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 5513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALM. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.84 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,318,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 177,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,084,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,715,000 after buying an additional 135,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

