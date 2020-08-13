Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Raymond James

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $9.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.70.

CMBM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,689. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $317.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

