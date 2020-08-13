Cambrian Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Trading Down 10.5%

Cambrian Minerals Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPR) shares were down 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 38,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Cambrian Minerals Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMPR)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on operating as a custom toll milling and processing company in the western United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Its custom processing toll milling is a process whereby mined material is crushed and ground into fine particles to extract various precious minerals contained therein, such as gold, silver, and platinum metal groups.

