Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 18,853 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $130.77. The company had a trading volume of 381,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,128,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average is $116.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

