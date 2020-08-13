Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $320.09. 3,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,623. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.48. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $331.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $2,024,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,633,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,613 shares of company stock worth $17,874,288 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

