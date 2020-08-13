Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.17. 45,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

