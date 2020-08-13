Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 262.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 376,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,120,000 after buying an additional 272,552 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 92,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,846. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

