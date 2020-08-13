Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,196 shares of company stock valued at $13,430,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.57. 33,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,962. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

