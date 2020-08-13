Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $6.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $583.20. 279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,904. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $569.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.30. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $627.00 per share, with a total value of $149,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,736. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

