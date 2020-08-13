Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.69. 21,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,547. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

