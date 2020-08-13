Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.22. 11,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,965. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.37, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

