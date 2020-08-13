Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $335.97. 86,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,132. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $268.00 and a one year high of $345.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.33 and a 200 day moving average of $308.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

