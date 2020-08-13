Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after acquiring an additional 188,508 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,498,000 after acquiring an additional 316,756 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.44.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.35. 27,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,998. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.66. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $299.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.