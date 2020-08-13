Cambridge Trust Co. Has $374,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $272.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,293,766. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $274.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

