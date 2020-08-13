Cambridge Trust Co. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $229.05. 12,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

