Cambridge Trust Co. Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.38.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.61. 128,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,725. The stock has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

