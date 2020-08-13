Cambridge Trust Co. Has $652,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,004. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

