Cambridge Trust Co. Has $743,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,698,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,576,000 after purchasing an additional 871,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.78. 14,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,773. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

