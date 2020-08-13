Cambridge Trust Co. Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.42. 9,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,328. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

