Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 136,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,206,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $6.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,514.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,488.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,377.80. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.