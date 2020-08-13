Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 969.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 67,269 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,519,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $2,437,708.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,372,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,908 shares of company stock worth $32,320,036 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.77. 5,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,985. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 166.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.