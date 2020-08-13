Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in General Mills by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,617,203 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 42.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after buying an additional 1,278,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 90.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after buying an additional 1,044,419 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.97. 33,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,511. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

