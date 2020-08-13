Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

RTX traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. 421,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,123,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.26. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.