Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,003,895,000 after purchasing an additional 599,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $508,034,000 after purchasing an additional 993,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,199,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 914,581 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $115.07. The company had a trading volume of 116,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,545. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

