Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,977,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 848,186 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.54. 24,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,280. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

