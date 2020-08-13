Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,463,996. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

