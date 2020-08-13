Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,002,691. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

