Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 140,758 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140,758 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HXL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.57. 20,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,582. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.16. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

