Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,174 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.80. 58,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.