Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,763 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,934 shares of company stock worth $733,601. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.64. 50,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,953. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

