Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,016 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $103.08. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

