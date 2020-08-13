Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 375 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $416.37. The stock had a trading volume of 53,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $423.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

